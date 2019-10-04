British Airways to continue Charleston service to London in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The British are coming, the British are coming...again.
British Airways has announced it will return to Charleston for a second “season” of service from the Holy City to London beginning next March.
Earlier this year, the airline has a twice-weekly service between Charleston International and London Heathrow, but the current schedule ends on Oct. 24. It will start again on March 29, 2020.
“To have our friends at British Airways committed to returning next spring is a testament to the strength of our relationship and the success of the inaugural service since it launched in April," Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell said. "We are excited to be part of the future growth that British Airways will have on international air service between the U.K. and Charleston.”
The flights next year will operate on Thursdays and Sundays with flights leaving from Charleston at 11:20 p.m. and arriving in London the next afternoon at 12:20 p.m.
Returning flights will depart London at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Charleston the same day at 9:30 p.m.
British Airways will continue to use a Boeing 787 for the flights.
“We strongly believe in the long term viability of nonstop service from Charleston to London, and the British Airways’ decision to return indicates a shared belief," Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said. "London’s Heathrow is a gateway, and it’s wonderful to know that the door to other parts of the world will remain open next year. Increased air service stimulates our economy and enhances the quality of life for citizens across our region.”
