Charleston Co. gives cash to housing authority amid affordable housing ‘crisis’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While Charleston County works to address the dwindling supply of affordable housing units, some in the real estate industry argue the Lowcountry has already reached a critical point.
“The County continues to experience growing population, thriving business development, and increasing tourism. As the economy continues to grow, the housing market is also expanding expeditiously and is minimizing the availability of affordable homes,” according to Charleston County’s FY2020 budget narrative. “Several local governments and non-profit agencies are examining ways to expand the supply of available housing and stimulate the construction and rehabilitation of housing for persons of very low, low and moderate incomes in Charleston’s neighborhoods.”
Earlier this year, Charleston County leaders allocated $300,000 for the Charleston Housing Authority. The money is supposed to help renovate existing house. The same amount has already been committed for the two following fiscal years, FY2021 and FY 2022.
However, some argue more needs to be done to address the issue.
"For different people, affordable housing means different things, and there's even been an effort to talk about what affordable housing is versus attainable housing, to make sure it's approached correctly and communicated correctly,” said Claire Porter. She’s a realtor with her husband at Lighthouse Real Estate. “The bottom line is, there are people that are working and trying to live in this city, and they're not able to do so. "
Recently, Lighthouse Real Estate received 106 phone calls and numerous emails within 24 hours for two affordable housing units that were listed for rent in North Charleston.
The Porters believe the response to their listings was just one example of the “very real affordable housing crisis we have here in Charleston.”
“We know that it continues to be outlined nationally as one of the best places to live and with that comes a lot of people moving here. But it also shows us how fast the market is changing here and how many people, who require affordable housing, are getting left behind in that,” said Claire Porter.
“There’s just not a supply out there, so when a couple pop up, the demand is huge,” Joe Porter said. “We’re hearing that they often get snapped up very quickly. It’s hard to get a response. It’s hard to get a tour. It’s hard to submit an application and be that selected applicant. People are prepared to give us their first-born child, if necessary, to get to that property, so it’s just sort of a desperate situation.”
In 2018, the median price of a home in Charleston County was $377,193, and Charleston County leaders have called housing affordability a “critical issue in the region.”
“Housing costs are consistently higher than surrounding areas and comparable metros; this is a particular concern for service workers, low- to moderate-income earners, seniors, and entry-level professionals,” officials said in Charleston County’s Comprehensive Plan, which was published in Oct. 2018.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs had predicted Charleston County’s population would reach 396,700 by 2030. But according to the most recent US Census data, Charleston County has already surpassed that number by about 10,000 people.
For much of the population, the most affordably-priced homes are in the rural parts of Charleston County, far from employment opportunities and other resources.
“This results in some residents driving farther to find housing they can afford, which can increase living expenses by 15 percent or more depending on your location (according to the Center for Neighborhood Technology or CNT), increase traffic congestion, excessively burden transportation infrastructure, and negatively impact economic development and the quality of the environment,” according to the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
The Porters said this issue is a reality for many of their clients and tenants.
“Especially downtown, we see the luxury, student apartments, the luxury apartments that are two to three bedrooms for [$3,000 to $4,000] a month. That’s certainly not going to be suitable for the school teacher, the bus driver, the nurse, the people who basically make this community run,” Joe Porter said. “They are willing to make compromises, and often it’s location.”
“I think people have come to terms with the fact they aren’t going to be able to live downtown for anything that they can afford,” Claire Porter added.
Officials believe short-term rental trends and the increased development of multi-family units are impacting Charleston’s housing market in a unique way, too.
“As Charleston continues to be a major tourist destination, short-term rentals have proliferated in all parts of the County. As property investors continue to acquire properties for conversion into short-term rentals, local governments will have to ensure the existing housing market is sustained and that the rentals do not negatively impact the quality of life for existing residents and neighborhoods,” the county’s Comprehensive Plan said.
Meanwhile, most of the multi-family development is happening in the City of Charleston and the Town of Mount Pleasant. Officials believe the development is being driven by a growing population of students and young professionals in the area.
As a strategy, it was suggested the county maintain and develop incentives in the Zoning and Land Development Regulations Ordinance, such as density bonuses, transfers of density, accessory dwelling units, and mixed-use development provisions.
The Comprehensive Plan said these provisions could promote diverse housing options that are affordable to all residents and are located within walking distance to services, retail, employment opportunities, and public transportation.
However, some believe there’s more work that needs to be done to address a growing gap in affordability.
“With Charleston being such a growing place, a popular place and market factors in play increasing the median cost of a house, you can’t blame a developer for maximizing their property to the highest and best use, but you can subsidize for them to include affordable units,” Joe Porter said. “I think there’s a lot of great things happening, but there needs to be more.”
“To me, 106 phone calls in a day really embodies what the challenge is,” Claire Porter added. “There’s such a critical need for affordable housing and for people to be able to afford rent. I think that’s really being glossed over and ignored.”
The Porters believe the private and public sectors need to come together to work towards meaningful change.
“If wages do not dramatically increase, we are going to have a lot of cash strapped people who really can’t afford to do anything,” Joe Porter said. “I think it’s close to a tipping point. I think we are going to have to see a solution or people will move away and there will be some issues with people operating businesses such as the hotels downtown or the hospitals. There’s going to be a shortage of workers.”
So, is there an affordable housing “crisis” in the Lowcountry? The Porters said they are seeing what they’d relate to a “crisis” from their business’s perspective.
“I think that’s a fair word to use, and I think that we’ve been at a crisis point for a while,” Claire Porter said. “It doesn’t just go away if it’s ignored or glossed over.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.