City of Charleston making changes after community raises concern about dark road leading to high school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and community members are looking to the city of Charleston to add lights and signage to Wildcat Boulevard in West Ashley.
The road leads to West Ashley High School and people are raising concerns about students walking to school in the dark.
Although the road is surrounded by homes, it has limited lighting and almost no signs showing that the area is a school zone. The intersection of Wildcat Boulevard and William E. Murray Boulevard has a lot of parents concerned.
Some parents wrote in a Facebook group called ‘West Ashley United’ to talk about the issue.
“It is pitch dark when kids are heading to school and you can barely see them waiting at the cross walks. I try to look out for them and stop, and every day I’m amazed at how many other drivers do not,” one parent wrote.
“It’s really bad this year because parents are dropping their kids off by the townhomes to avoid going through the car line,” another parent wrote.
Kevin Shealy, a councilman with the city of Charleston, says he contacted the city’s traffic and transportation department and the West Ashley Charleston Police team to take immediate action.
He says the city is going to repaint the crosswalks and put up new signage on the intersections.
“Obviously when we have kids crossing the streets, we want to make sure they don’t have any incidents,” Shealy said. “ We need to make sure that those kids are safe when they’re walking to school.”
Officers are expected to monitor the road within the next few days, and from there they can decide if more action needs to be taken.
