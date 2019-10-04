‘Cops on top of doughnut shops’ looking to raise $15K for Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -More than a dozen law enforcement agencies are coming together on top of Krispy Kreme locations in the Lowcountry to raise money for a sweet cause.
Officers hope to raise $15,000 for the South Carolina Special Olympics during the annual fundraiser.
The Special Olympics organization works year-round to provide more than 400 events and sports competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
At the Krispy Kreme off Savannah Highway in West Ashley, officers will be on-hand collecting donations. For every $20 donation, donors will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-Shirt and a coupon for a free dozen doughnuts.
According to Lt Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the event raised $10,000 for the charity last year.
“Don’t be alarmed if you see cops on top of doughnut shops here,” he said. “There is a reason.”
Police will be out on the roof of the doughnut shop until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
