Coroner identifies second person who died after N. Charleston gas station shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County coroner has identified another person who died late Sunday following a shooting at a gas station in North Charleston.
Dashawn Bowens, 25, of Walterboro, also died from a gunshot wound at MUSC in the hours following the shooting at the Valero gas station in the 7700 block of Dorchester Road on Sunday.
The announcement of Bowens’ death comes one day after the coroner said a 14-year-old died in the shooting.
Bowens also died Sunday morning.
The North Charleston police department is still investigating the shooting.
