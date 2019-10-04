Deputies arrest 2 for weekend break-in at marina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies arrested a pair of suspects in a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina.
Charles Aaron Cribb, Jr., 41, of Georgetown, is charged with petit or simple larceny, entering premises after warning and malicious injury to property, according to deputies.
Stanley Bocephus Kyle Jordan, 33, of Andrews, is charged with petit larceny, trespassing and malicious injury to property.
Deputies say Cribb is also charged with receiving stolen goods after a trailer was reported stolen on June 26.
The men were arrested in connection with Sunday’s theft of tools, knives and fishing equipment from the marina, deputies said.
Both are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
