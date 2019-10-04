Dispatchers: Crews battle fire at same apartment building that burned Wednesday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire in the same Goose Creek apartment building that burned earlier this week.
Berkeley County dispatchers said Goose Creek Rural Fire is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Swift Drive. The fire, dispatchers say, is happening in the same building at Spring Hill Apartments that burned Wednesday morning, damaging or destroying 16 units.
There has been no word on what caused the fire to reignite or whether anyone has been injured.
Multiple agencies responded to the two-alarm fire which was reported at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Berkeley County spokesperson Hannan Moldenhauer said.
The Red Cross said Wednesday’s fire left approximately 50 people without a home and the agency is assisting families.
The Red Cross along with community partners have opened a shelter at Goose Creek Methodist Church on Red Bank Road. They’re also providing comfort kids, financial assistance, food and more for families.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.