A dozen people arrested in prostitution sting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of 12 people in a prostitution sting in Berkeley County.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say their investigators, as well as members of the Goose Creek Police Department, conducted the investigation in reference to solicitation of prostitution in Goose Creek.
“During the investigation, 12 subjects were found to be soliciting prostitutes for an unlawful transaction in exchange for drugs and/or money,” BCSO officials said.
Those arrested were:
- Michael K. Pearson (Solicitation of Prostitution and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine)
- Damien B. Abraham (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Leon J. Creel (Solicitation of Prostitution, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Resisting Arrest)
- Thomas Richardson (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Joseph M. Wright (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Devon M. Wigfall (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- James W. Starks, Jr. (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Kyle A. Tyler (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- John W. Phillips (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Kenneth F. Pike (Solicitation of Prostitution and Simple Possession of Marijuana)
- John W. Starkweather (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Barney R. Gilliom (Solicitation of Prostitution)
All suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center to wait for a bond hearing.
