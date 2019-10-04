Duo arrested for burglarizing Dollar General store in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two people accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Delonte Daniels, 19, and Aleem Keitt, 21, who were each charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to real property.
Bond was set at $9,000 for Daniels, while Keitt will face a bond court hearing on Saturday.
“What makes this unique is this was a joint effort by three different entities,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and certainly not least, the community itself.”
Investigators were called out on Aug. 24 just after 12 a.m. when a concerned citizen called saying two armed subjects had broken into the Dollar General store at the North and Kennerly road junction. The concerned citizen said the masked pair fled in a silver Mazda.
Security video showed two masked and armed suspects enter the business after shattering a window causing an estimated $1,000 in damages.
Once inside, the subjects stole an undermined amount of cigarettes, cigars, toiletries and clothing.
“Meantime, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was working on burglary cases that would eventually lead to at least one charge by that agency against Daniels,” OCSO officials said."Keitt was taken into custody on Thursday by OCSO deputies after they made a traffic stop on a silver Mazda for a traffic violation."
A report states a search of that vehicle turned up items reported stolen from the discount stores, including a large quantity of cigarettes.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they received a Crime Stoppers tip that named who was involved in the August burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, Keitt was further charged late Friday afternoon with three more counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of malicious injury to real property.
“Those charges against Keitt stem from September burglaries at a Family Dollar, a second burglary at the North and Kennerly road Dollar General and yet another Dollar General on Rowesville Road,” OCSO officials said.
