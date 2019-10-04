Former Mt. Pleasant resident files lawsuit against makers of Roundup after cancer diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who used to live in Mount Pleasant has filed a lawsuit against the makers of weed killer Round-Up.
Sherry Blackwood is suing Monsanto claiming the company knew that a chemical used in Roundup was dangerous to humans.
She maintains that her exposure to Roundup led to her developing non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. That condition is a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The suit claims consumers have used Roundup for nearly 40 years unaware of the cancer-causing properties in the product. She is suing for negligence, claiming the product was defective and that the company didn't do enough to warn the public of its dangers.
She’s asking for a jury trial, with the amount of damages to be determined at trial.
