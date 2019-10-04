Four arrested, four guns confiscated during routine patrol in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police arrested four people and confiscated four handguns during a routine patrol of Charleston’s Eastside on Oct. 1.
Police charged 27-year-old Anthony Jamine Fobbs Jr. for unlawful carry of a handgun around noon on Tuesday. Police say the gun was found on top of a pile of leaves behind an airconditioning unit.
Shortly after, Deangelo Montez Brown, 34, was charged for unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun.
Police charged Brown after pulling over a vehicle that ignored a stop sign. When speaking to Brown, police say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun.
Records show it was reported stolen in Guilford County, North Carolina. Officers also found methamphetamine on Brown.
Around 12:40 p.m., officers charged Luther Smith, 19, and Rayekon Daniel Jones, 24 for unlawful carry of a handgun near Lee and America Street.
Officers pulled over a three-passenger vehicle with heavy tint on the windshield that appeared to obstruct the driver’s views.
Police say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After instructing the passengers to exit the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun in the glovebox.
The third passenger was cleared after a record check and released.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.