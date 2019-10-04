Newest recovery home for substance use disorder victims to be named for SC man

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A nonprofit organization helping people in recovery from substance use disorder is putting the final touches on their newest home in South Carolina.
It will honor Jimmy Watford’s son, Taylor, who lost his life to an overdose last December.
“I think he would be honored and humbled,” Jimmy says. “He was a great young man. We miss him.”
Taylor battled substance use disorder, but even with his own struggles, he always took the time to help others.
“Taylor had a servant's heart,” Jimmy says.
After Taylor died, his father said hundreds of people let him know how much Taylor meant to them.
“We were proud of him when he was alive but he has no idea just how proud we truly are,” he said.
And when Taylor died, Jimmy made a promise.
“We want to finish what he started,” he said.
They were going to do everything they can to help others who are struggling. One day this summer, the family received a phone call from Oxford House, a nonprofit organization hoping to start a new house in a special home.
“When they were looking for a house to buy, they did not know that's where Taylor lived,” Jimmy said.
The organization has self-run, self-funded drug-free homes across South Carolina. They give those in recovery a chance to live in an environment where they are held accountable.
Troy Piper, who is in long-term recovery, moved to an Oxford House after spending time in prison and battling substance use disorder.
“It's hard to connect with people when they lose a son or daughter,” Piper said. “When you've been put in that position yourself you can feel what this man is going through.”
Piper lost his daughter to a heroin overdose. He’ll be leading Oxford House’s newest home, which is named after Taylor.
“Everybody that comes here will have a tie to Taylor,” Piper said. “They'll be Taylor-Made and come out in full recovery.”
“I think they will forever be a part of our family,” Jimmy said.
Oxford House has 74 homes with 524 beds in 19 communities across the Palmetto State. The group says that during the last fiscal year, more than 1,000 people lived in an Oxford House.
Piper says people who live in Oxford Houses hold each other accountable.
“It puts you on the right track,” he said. “They do drug testing. It keeps you stable and gives you a chance to grow.”
People who live at an Oxford House can stay there as long as they need.
