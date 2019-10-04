One person transported to the hospital following house fire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a house fire in North Charleston Friday afternoon.
The fire was at a home on Oakridge Drive.
According to emergency officials, in addition to the injured person, there is an animal unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Oakridge Drive and Larchment Drive.
NCFD officials say the bulk of the the fire is out.
The North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department are on scene.
