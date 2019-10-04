Police name three suspects in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say they are looking for three men wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person.
Police released photos of the three men, Franklin Lavern McCants, Jr.; Haussen Marquez Moultrie and Raekwon Shaheed Grant.
McCants, 32, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. Moultrie, 26, is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Grant, 24, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds.
Police responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Butts Street and Alex Alford Drive where they found one gunshot victim.
EMS took the victim to Grand Strand Hospital, police say. The victim was recovering but no new details have been released.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.
