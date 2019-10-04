Police release surveillance photos of person of interest in armed robbery

North Charleston Police say they want to speak to the person in surveillance images about an August armed robbery on Adaline Street. (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 3, 2019 at 10:13 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 10:13 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have released photos of a person they want to question about an August robbery.

The incident happened on Aug. 26, 2019, in the 8700 block of Adaline Street, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Karley Ash.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact Detective Russ or an on-duty detective in the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2859 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

