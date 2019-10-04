Probation to be lifted for NC high school cheerleaders who held Trump banner during football game

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on the following Tuesday that several students at the school had expressed concerns about Friday’s football game and possible fights stemming from the protests. Deputies stressed that no threats were made and that students did not mention any type of threat to the school or students, other than the concern of fights. Deputies also said the information they received was not related to any information that school officials received that caused the cancellation. Deputies said they are unaware of what that information was.