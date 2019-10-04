Stratford High School placed on lockdown after report of car damaged by gunfire near gas station

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say Stratford High School was placed on lockdown following a report of a car damaged by gunfire in the area Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say based on a preliminary investigation it’s believed that the car was not shot at and was damaged by something else.
The investigation began at 2:47 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Crowfield Boulevard near College Park Road for a complainant who said her vehicle had possibly been shot at as she was passing the Speedway gas station.
“Officers arrived on-scene and out of an abundance of caution had Stratford High School go into lock-down status,” said Capt. Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department."Officers investigating found that the rear passenger side window was shattered into the complainant’s vehicle."
A report states there was a large number of landscapers who were questioned and said they did not hear gunfire.
Goose Creek police officials said no projectiles were located in the vehicle, and no other marks were located, which would be present if the window were shattered by a projectile from a firearm.
“Once the police department was certain that Stratford High School was not in danger, the lock-down was lifted,” Hill said."The case is still under investigation as officers are attempting to review video from nearby businesses."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.