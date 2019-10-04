Trident Medical Center physician becomes first in state to perform procedure treating common heart disorder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center physician Frank Cuoco, MD became the first in South Carolina to perform a procedure treating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
The procedure is part of a national clinic focusing on treating AFib. AFib is an irregular heartbeat.
It affects more than 5 million people and is one of the most common heart disorders. AFib can cause life-threatening conditions such as stroke and congestive heart failure. It is responsible for over 750,000 hospitalizations in a year in the U.S.
On Oct. 4, Frank Cuoco became the first physician in South Carolina to participate in a new national clinical designed to reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions caused by AFib.
The procedure is minimally invasive and removes the left atrial apendage, one of the main causes of AFib. The left artial apendage is a small muscle on the wall of the top left chamber of the heart. Its function is unclear.
Trident Medical Center and Dr. Cuoco were the only ones in South Carolina selected to participate in the clinical trial.
The procedure was a success.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.