Two fires a day apart at same apartment building not believed to be directly related

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews were on the scene of a Goose Creek apartment complex for the third day in a row on Friday after two fires destroyed the building.
“We were called out because some of the residents heard smoke detectors going off,” Goose Creek Rural Fire Chief Bob Maibach said. “The smoke detectors are either in the debris pile of the previous fires or they’re in areas of the building we can’t access because of structural instability, but we’ve done a through check of the building and there’s no sign of any residual fire.”
This response came less than 24 hours after a second fire tore through the apartment building at Spring Hill Apartments. The first fire that destroyed the building was on Wednesday.
“We do not believe the second fire is directly related to the first fire due to the time that had lapsed between both fires," Maibach said. “There was no evidence to point to anything specific. We did consult with some fire investigators.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown, nothing has been ruled out. The fire chief said they last inspected the building about five years ago.
“We are not able to inspect personal residences," Maibach said. "So, our inspection is generally limited to the exterior and the common areas like the breezeways.”
He added that it’s not the first fire at this complex.
“There was another building fire about five years ago. It was two rooms in an apartment," Maibach said. "At that time, it was nothing suspicious. It was a routine kitchen like fire that extended into another room.”
Wednesday’s fire destroyed or damaged all 16 units inside and displaced about 50 people, according the fire department.
The Red Cross said it is assisting the effected families.
