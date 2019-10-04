Victim in fatal West Ashley accident identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man who died in a West Ashley crash Monday morning.
Clarence Adams, Jr., 53, from Hanahan, died on the scene of the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay. Adams died of blunt force trauma in the crash, she said.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near Winchester Drive at approximately 7:55 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Charles Francis. The crash blocked all northbound lanes for several hours.
Police say the driver of a Mazda Miata was traveling south on Sam Rittenberg when it struck a Toyota SUV which was traveling north.
Emergency officials said the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Toyota was checked out by EMS and released on scene.
Charleston Police were investigating the crash.
