Walter Scott’s family angry with sentence given to Dallas officer for murder
Anthony Scott says his family is still hurting over the 20-year sentence a former North Charleston Police officer received in the shooting death of Scott's brother, Walter. (Source: Live 5)
By Harve Jacobs | October 4, 2019 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 4:36 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a North Charleston man fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop says they are unhappy with the sentence handed down this week to a Dallas officer for murder.

Walter Scott (Source: Facebook)

Walter Scott was shot and killed by former North Charleston Police officer Michael Slager on April 4, 2015. At the time, Scott was running from a traffic stop.

Slager eventually pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s civil rights and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

This week, Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder for killing her neighbor in his apartment.

She claimed she thought she found the man in her own apartment and that he was an intruder.

A jury found Guyger guilty and gave her a ten year prison sentence.

The sentence brought back bad memories for Anthony Scott and his family. Scott reached out to us to talk about the Dallas case.

“It’s one thing to get one part of the situation correct, guilty for murder, and then to get the second part so deadly wrong, sentencing ten years. There’s no balance there,” Scott said.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens to her attorney Toby Shook during her trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Source: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Scott says his family is still hurting from the 20-year sentence Slager received for killing their loved one.

But he says in the Dallas case, Guyger got off too easy.

"Actually I think it's a worse situation involved with this case because this gentleman was just sitting in his own house, in his own apartment, minding his own business and someone entered his apartment and opened fire on him," Scott said.

Unlike in Slager's case, in Dallas, the victim's brother got permission to hug Guyger.

Scott believes that's part of the healing process.

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. (Source: CNN/Pool)

“Forgiveness is always needed when you lose a loved one, especially in a tragic means of murder, but what happens, you have to forgive, but forgiveness has nothing to do with receiving justice for the situation,” Scott said.

Prosecutors wanted Guyger to get at least 28 years in prison.

Jurors had to choose between five and 99 years.

