Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch open for the month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For a lot of Lowcountry folks, The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch ushers in the Fall season.
The Pumpkin Patch opened Tuesday and goes through the entire month of October.
Boone Hall Plantation wants to stress to all who go that the entrance to the Pumpkin Patch is not the main entrance. In fact, you can’t get there that way, not to mention that using the main entrance will really tie up traffic on Long Point Road.
The entrance to put in your GPS is 2413 N. Hwy 17, in Mount Pleasant.
Boone Hall says with all the development going on all around it, it remains committed to providing events like this Pumpkin Patch to let people experience some good, wholesome family fun on a farm that remains undisturbed by all the surrounding growth and development. It’s a family tradition that has been passed down from parents who used to come as children and who are now bringing their children to enjoy the Pumpkin Patch.
Attractions include the popular Family Friendly Monster Hayride, constructed mostly of recycled materials, a huge eight-acre corn maze, giant inflatables for the kids, a petting zoo open every day, old-timey tractors, and of course, plenty of pumpkins.
Admission is $12 for those 2 and up and kids under 2 get in free with an accompanying adult.
For more information, go to www.boonehallpumpkinpatch.com.
