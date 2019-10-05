Crews working accident involving vehicle crashing into building in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are working an accident involving a vehicle crashing into a building in West Ashley Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Andrews Firefighters Association say the incident is at the intersection of Orange Grove Road and Jervey Avenue.
Authorities are asking the public to use caution in the area.
A call for the incident came in at 7:20 p.m.
According to police, two cars were involved in the incident, and the drivers appear to be unharmed.
