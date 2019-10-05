HCPD: 1 person stabbed at popular bar in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a person was stabbed at a popular bar in Murrells Inlet.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to SBB on Highway 17 Business where they found one person injured.
Horry County police Lt. Tom DelPercio said the person was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center but the severity of the person’s injuries isn’t known at this time.
DelPercio said a contingency of officers was put together to help calm the crowds down at the bar following the stabbing.
SBB is a popular bar along Highway 17 Business, especially during this weekend as many bikers are in town for the Fall Rally.
There’s no word if any suspects are in custody.
Horry County police are investigating the incident.
