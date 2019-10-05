Heat Streak Comes to End; Seasonable Day Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push in some cooler temperatures are plenty of clouds. Highs should climb to near 80 degrees, seasonable for this time of the year. A 13 day heat streak should come to an end today as highs climb to near-normal. A front south of the Lowcountry and high pressure to the north will keep winds breezy through out the day. Breaks in the cloud cover may allow some areas to get warmer than other spots. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning hours, but the chance for rain will drop off into the afternoon.
A mainly dry and comfortable evening is ahead. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A coastal trough could spark some scattered showers tomorrow; however, the rain chance remains relatively low into early next week. Highs tomorrow are expected to be a bit warmer- in the low 80s under sun and clouds.
Tropics: There’s an area of low pressure between the Azores and Bermuda. It has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm next week. Right now this is not a concern for the Lowcountry.
TODAY: Mostly clouds and cooler; HIGH: 80.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, slight chance for isolated showers; HIGH: 83.
MONDAY: Late day shower/storm possible; HIGH: 87.
TUESDAY: Slight shower chance; HIGH: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler temperatures; HIGH: 81.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
