Heat Streak Comes to End; Seasonable Day Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push in some cooler temperatures are plenty of clouds. Highs should climb to near 80 degrees, seasonable for this time of the year. A 13 day heat streak should come to an end today as highs climb to near-normal. A front south of the Lowcountry and high pressure to the north will keep winds breezy through out the day. Breaks in the cloud cover may allow some areas to get warmer than other spots. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning hours, but the chance for rain will drop off into the afternoon.