Judge sets bond for man accused of killing 3 in drunk driving crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County judge granted bond Friday for a man accused of killing three people while driving drunk in Myrtle Beach in May 2018.
Garth Treadway received a $10,000 bond for each of his five charges, amounting to $50,000 total.
Treadway is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of hit and run for property damage.
Officials said Nicholas Norris, Kristie Drewes and Gulnoza Tashmatova died as a result of Treadway’s drunk driving on Robert Grissom Parkway. Police said Treadway also injured a 4-year-old child.
Treadway was previously denied bond in past bond hearings.
News that he was granted bond was an unwanted surprise for Norris’ mother, Ashely Aldridge.
Aldridge said Norris and Drewes were boyfriend and girlfriend for four years at the time of their deaths. They were on a motorcycle.
“The judge set a $10,000 bond for each life that this man took,” Ashely Aldridge said. “That’s all our children are worth is $10,000 to the man that murdered them.”
Aldridge’s main concern is that Treadway could post bail and do the same thing police say he did before.
“He could be out tonight driving drunk tonight and run somebody else over,” Aldridge said. “Anybody in his path is in danger.”
