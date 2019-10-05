Local group works to preserve Johns Island land for nature park

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Johns Island is booming with new housing developments and it is rapidly losing green space.
A local group is working to preserve 26-acres of land on the island and its history.
“Circa 1111” is a development firm that was created from an indigenous temple known as the 1111.
The organization aims to create community partnerships and help indigenous communities.
Halo Quaponda is the founder of the group as well as the chief of the Quaponda Tribe within the Gullah Geechee Corridor.
He says the group is currently under contract to purchase a 26-acre land on Maybank Highway from a private owner.
The land has several lakes and it’s known to some as the center of the island.
Quaponda says half of the land will be used for a natural park, which contains approximately 14 acres of pond encircle by a trail for walking and jogging.
The other half of the land will focus on bringing community together with an events center that “focuses on heritage, health, families, music, and nature.”
“We’re going to have a local market organic store, a miscellaneous center, and put docks out on the water for an intercultural events center,” Quaponda said. “It’s a good spot to give people access to resources.”
The focus will also be on providing public access to water.
As part of its mission statement the group posted on their website stating, Being at the center of the Island gives availability for all to have access to a patch of nature and a clean source of water. This property is also useful because it puts us in the solution center of the Maybank Hwy Overlay Corridor, which is the space on the island intended for development and support of business offerings. “
Quaponda says it costs around $1 million to buy the land. Most of the money has been raised through sponsorships and grassroot efforts.
On Friday, the group they launched a fundraiser for secure the remaining $67,000 needed for a loan with South Carolina Community Loan Fund.
