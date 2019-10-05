Sunday’s Vet Fest to celebrate, support Lowcountry veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vet Fest is coming Sunday to help celebrate our veterans and help raise money to support their families.
The event is being held Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at Danny Jones Ball Park at 1455 Monitor St. in North Charleston.
Vet Fest, sponsored by the Tri-County Veterans Support Network, serves veterans and their families in crisis.
The group says Vet Fest is a music festival to raise funds to help local vets and their families receive emergency relief and mental health care that many veterans and their families so desperately need.
The event will include some of Charleston’s favorite food trucks, bounce houses, local vendors and live music for the entire family while supporting our veterans.
The Tri-County Veterans Support Network is made up of a network of many agencies committed to implementing a planned, coordinated community response to the varied needs of our veterans. That includes helping them with emergency relief, housing, employment, education and spiritual support. The network also works to identify and resolve gaps in services and helps provide resources to support our local veterans in need of emergency relief and mental health care.
Tickets are $10 each or $15 for the family. Children 12 and under get in free.
For more information go to TCVSN.org or Facebook.com/TCVSN .
