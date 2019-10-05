Two teens charged in separate school threats, Lexington Co. officials say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two male teens have been charged in separate threats made to two Lexington County schools.
A 13-year-old who attends Carolina Springs Middle School made a threat on September 30th.
According to officials, a 13-year-old made a statement to another student he was going to “shoot up the school then shoot himself."
A 12-year-old male who attends Pine Ridge Middle School made a threat yesterday night.
Officials say, he threatened to bring a gun to school and use it against another student today in a social media post.
Both males were released to the custody of their parents after being charged. They will appear in a Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
