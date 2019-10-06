Authorities investigating following inmate death at Hill-Finklea Detention Center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday Matthew Bell was found unresponsive in his bed and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“An autopsy was performed today and is pending,” said Coroner George M. Oliver.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.