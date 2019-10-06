Bond set at $100k for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

October 6, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was set at $100,000 for a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

North Charleston police arrested 41-year-old Frank Milton Tiller who was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An arrest affidavit states the suspect would enter the victim’s room at night wearing just a robe.

The victim said the suspect then sexually assaulted her.

The victim told investigators that it happened numerous times.

