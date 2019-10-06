Bucs score 17 straight to cap first win of the Denson coaching era

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern rattled off 17 consecutive points in the second half as the Buccaneers held off Savannah State at Buccaneer Field on Saturday night, 24-19.
Trailing 19-7 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter, the Bucs (1-4) mounted their comeback attempt on Homecoming night in front of a raucous 3,608 fans. Jack Chambers targeted Kameron Brown for a four-yard touchdown pass on a fade in the left corner to narrow the Tigers lead down to 19-14 with just a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Chambers capped the comeback on the Bucs’ ensuing drive as the redshirt sophomore quarterback took the option keeper around the right end from one-yard out to give CSU its first lead of the game with 10:07 remaining. Alex Usry added a late 35-yard field goal to provide the final margin.
Redshirt senior running back Ronnie Harris was the workhorse again for the Buccaneers on Saturday as he posted his first career 100-yard rushing effort. He posted 120 yards on 18 carries (6.7 ypg) to keep the chains moving in CSU’s first win of the season.
Chambers overcame four turnovers to post 231 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes in the win. Isaac Ross had seven catches. for 71 yards, while Brown and Jaquan Williams both had touchdown receptions.
Garrett Sayegh posted eight tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss in leading the Bucs’ defensive efforts. J.D. Sosebee added seven tackles and 2.5 for loss as CSU posted a season-high 13.0 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the game.
D’Vonn Gibbons (55 rushing yards, 1 TD) and D’Angelo Durham (59 yards, 1 TD) carried the load for the Tigers (3-2) offensively. Walter Yaves (12 tackles, 3.0 TFL) and John Wilson (10 tackles, 2.5 TFL) led SSU defensively.