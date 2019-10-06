Bulldogs Roll Over Hornets; Pough Ties Coaching Record

DOVER, DE—South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough moved one step closer to reaching an illustrious milestone, by tieing the All-Time Coaching Record after SC State defeated Delaware State, 38-24, Saturday (Oct. 5th) at Alumni Stadium.
"It feels good to get a win especially in conference," said Pough. "I don't think much about the record I appreciate all the support but it's so many people that had a hand into the reaching this milestone."
South Carolina State racked up a season best 452 total yards on offense. Junior quarterback Tyrece Nick threw 16 of 28 for 253-yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 105-yards on 14 carries. Nick reached a milestone as well breaking a school record for touchdowns in game with five (5) on the night, previously held Marvin Marshall (1994), Reese Mc Campbell (2000 and 2003) Malcolm Long (2009) and Richard Cue (2013) with four.
Pough noted, "I thought Tyrece played outstanding tonight despite a few mistakes. We just have to make some adjustments moving forward and correct some minor mistakes."
Senior wide receiver De'Montrez Burroughs finished five catches for 99-yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore defensive back Scott Robinson, Jr., led the charge on defense with seven tackles, while redshirt freshman linebacker BJ Davis added six tackles and two TFL in the win.
The Bulldogs jumped out to quick 17-0 start off a 37-yard toss from Nick to redshirt freshman wide receiver Shaquan Davis at the 12:01 mark in the first quarter. Sophomore kicker Dillon Bredesen nailed a 41-yard field goal to give SC State an 10-0 advantage.
Nick connected on his second touchdown pass of the night on a 21-yard toss to Burroughs with 13:10 remaining in the half. Senior kicker Fidel Romo-Martinez kicked 42-yarder to put the Hornets on the board with 6:52 remaining during the first half.
South Carolina State led 17-3 during intermission.
The second half belonged to the Bulldogs with Nick connecting on two more touchdown passes to sophomore Will Vereen and redshirt sophomore Rodrigues Thomas of 50-yards and 10. DSU rallied off 14 unanswered points on a 18-yard pass from Tylike Bethea to Kwannah Kollie, followed by a 2-yard run by Bethea late in the fourth quarter.
South Carolina State held to improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the MEAC, while Delaware State dropped to 1-4 overall, 0-3 in the league.
Next up South Carolina returns home to host Florida A&M Saturday (Oct. 12th) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium. SC State will be celebrating “Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day”. Kickoff is 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ with an 10:30 p.m. tape-delay.