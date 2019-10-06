The Citadel falls at home to VMI, lose Silver Shako

CHARLETSTON, S.C. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres late in the game to help VMI snap a 12-game losing skid against The Citadel with a 34-21 victory on Saturday.
Brandon Rainey scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled The Citadel (2-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) to 27-21 with 3:22 to play before Udinski connected with Herres three plays later for a score with 2:18 remaining.
Udinski threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 35 for 335 yards. He also stretched his SoCon single-season record to 252 consecutive passes without an interception. Herres had eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Ramsey ran for 97 yards and a score.
Rainey was 19 of 34 for 233 yards passing and ran for three short-yardage touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Raleigh Webb caught 10 passes for 110 yards.
The Keydets last beat The Citadel on Nov. 16, 2002.