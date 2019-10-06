Cops: Suspect attempting to shoot woman strikes N. Charleston bar instead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a suspect who attempted to shoot a woman at a parking lot struck the window of a North Charleston bar instead.
North Charleston police officers arrested 34-year-old Latisha Shanel Milligan and charged her with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and drug charges.
Investigators say it happened early Saturday morning when Milligan and the victim were in an argument at the parking lot of the North Park Grill on 8780 Rivers Ave.
A report states Milligan pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, but the gunfire missed the victim and struck the glass of the bar.
Authorities said the suspect and the victim knew one another from past encounters.
The victim made a positive identification of the suspect.
Officer also located a purse at the parking lot.
Police officials said as officers looked into the purse to attempt to determine the owner, they found meth. Investigators identified the purse as belonging to the suspect and charged her with possession with intent to distribute meth.
