Authorities: 10-year-old dies of gunshot wound at Hanahan home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 10-year-old died from a gunshot wound at a Hanahan home.
Officials with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said they responded to the home at 10:16 p.m. on Saturday for a child who was the victim of a gunshot wound.
Coroner George M. Oliver said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Authorities with the Hanahan Police Department say around 10 p.m. they received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street.
When police officers arrived, they found the deceased inside of the home.
