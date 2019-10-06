Family escapes house fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY , S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a family escaped a house fire in West Ashley on Saturday.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. when emergency responders received reports of a fire on Fitzroy Drive.
When crews arrived on scene they saw a two-story home with fire coming from the garage and the attic.
The occupants of the home met with firefighters and said everyone was out of the residence.
“Emergency crews searched the home to verify everyone escaped while working to extinguish fire inside the home,” CFD officials said."Firefighters found a large volume of fire in the garage, the second floor, and attic."
Fire officials said the residents were home before the incident and noted a burning odor.
“They searched for the source and discovered a fire in the garage,” CFD officials said."The occupants proceeded to evacuate the home and then called 911."
Investigators determined the fire originated within the garage in the vicinity of a golf cart. A report states the fire spread from the garage to the exterior of the home and quickly progressed into the attic. The specific cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home suffered significant fire and water damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Charleston, Saint Andrews, James Island and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.
The Charleston Fire Department released the following additional information:
The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind our citizens:
• Install smoke alarms throughout the home and routinely test the alarm.
• Develop a home escape plan with your family.
• When a fire is encountered in the home, exit, and then call 911 from a safe location.
• One you have exited do not reenter, stay at your meeting place and update first responders as they arrive.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.