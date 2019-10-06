Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times in West Ashley.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old David Leroy Matthews who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His charges stem from an investigation on the night of June 20 when police responded to Forbes Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from three gunshot wounds which were to his right hand, abdomen and hip.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw the suspect walking away from the scene. Forensic units found six spent 9 mm shell casings in the area where the shooting occurred.
The victim said Matthews was a longtime friend of his, but their friendship had recently become contentious over personal differences and they had “bad blood” between them.
The victim told officers that Matthews came to his house and an argument ensued in which the victim challenged the suspect to a fight.
A report states that the victim said he was aware that Matthews carried a gun, so he asked Matthews to put his pistol aside so they could fight.
The victim reported that Matthews took out his gun but refused to put it aside.
A police report states that as the two began to separate, the victim heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. At which point, the victim said he went back into his home and discovered he had been shot several times.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.