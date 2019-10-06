Police investigate shooting after body found in home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Hanahan say they discovered a body inside of a home where a shooting had been reported Saturday night.
Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10 p.m. after dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting.
One person was found dead inside the home when police responded.
Police said on their Facebook page they would not release further details because of the ongoing investigation.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Hanahan Police, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
