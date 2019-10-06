Procession held for fallen Lexington County Firefighter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, community members in Lexington gathered to honor and remember Paul Quattlebaum, the Lexington County Fire Service firefighter who died Friday in the line of duty.
Officials say Quattlebaum died from his injuries after being hit by a semi-truck while on duty and working a crash on Fairview Road.
Saturday, a procession of vehicles moved Quattlebaum’s body along U.S. 378 and U.S. 1 from Lexington to Batesburg-Leesville the area where he is from.
“It’s just amazing for people to take a little bit of time away from their day to support the fire service to support him to show that he’s loved,” said Hazel Duell, who watched the procession.
Many like Duell, stopped to watch, listen and pay their respects to the man who served Lexington County for 22 years.
“You never know you know whenever they go out on a call if they’re going to come back, or not,” Catherine Porth said. “Hug your loved ones every day, because you never know.”
“Loved his family, loved his job, he loved helping people and that’s the way that he died is helping somebody. Send prayers to his family, because they’re going through a terrible time,” Duell said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the deadly collision that led to Quattlebaum’s death.
