Say “Good-bye” to the 90s this week; Slight Shower Chance Through Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back-to-back fronts will keep temperatures mainly in the seasonable range after today and tomorrow’s warm up. Highs temperatures today should feel slightly warmer this afternoon with forecast highs in the low 80s under more clouds than sunshine. A few offshore, isolated showers may push inland today, but most areas should stay dry.
Overnight lows should feel comfortable. Most areas will be waking up to morning lows in the mid 60s tomorrow. Ahead of the next cold front, temperatures should climb into the mid 80s tomorrow with the chance for some scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms. The next cold front moves through Tuesday and will bring more seasonable temperatures and cooler mornings back to the area.
Tropics: We’re watching to disturbances in the Atlantic. Neither areas are expected to be an issue for the U.S. as high pressure continues to build in each weak. One area is between Bermuda and the Azores. This disturbance has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days. Anything the does develop should move westward. The other disturbance with 20%, low chance of development, is in between the eastern coast of the U.S. and Bermuda. Any developments should move northward.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower; HIGH: 82.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds; scattered showers/storm possible; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, slight shower chance; HIGH: 82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 82.
THURSDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 81.
FRIDAY: Slight shower chance, lots of sunshine; HIGH: 82.
SATURDAY: Slight chance for scattered showers/storm; HIGH: 83.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
