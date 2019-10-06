Say “Good-bye” to the 90s this week; Slight Shower Chance Through Tuesday

Tropics: We’re watching to disturbances in the Atlantic. Neither areas are expected to be an issue for the U.S. as high pressure continues to build in each weak. One area is between Bermuda and the Azores. This disturbance has a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days. Anything the does develop should move westward. The other disturbance with 20%, low chance of development, is in between the eastern coast of the U.S. and Bermuda. Any developments should move northward.