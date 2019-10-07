CCSD looking at combining three N. Charleston elementary schools, building new middle school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at making a number of changes to its schools in North Charleston.
It’s all part of a plan, which is only a recommendation at this point, that would combine Lambs Elementary, Hunley Park Elementary, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary into a new school built on the Lambs Elementary campus.
Hunley Park or Goodwin would then be converted into an early education center. The plan would also convert Mary Ford Elementary into an early education center as early as the next school year. The students at Mary Ford, in turn, would be rezoned to Meeting Street Burns and Chicora Elementary.
The proposed plan also recommends building a new middle school to replace Morningside Middle. A new Ladson Elementary School would also be built, and the current facility would be turned into an early education center.
As for magnet schools in this part of the district, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary would keep its magnet status for those within the attendance zone and those outside the zone would be grandfathered in. If extra magnet seats were available, they would be given out after an application process.
Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science would lose its partial magnet status should this plan be approved. Its specialized programs related to science would continue.
Some CCSD District 4 parents are expected to attend Monday night’s listening session with the school district’s board. It starts at 6 p.m. at North Charleston High School. Other listening sessions are scheduled around the county through the end of the month. The full list can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.