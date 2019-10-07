Charleston Announces 2-For-1 Series With North Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball program has announced a 2-for-1 series with North Carolina beginning with the 2020-21 season.
The Cougars will play the Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center in 2020-21 with a return trip for UNC to TD Arena in 2021-22. The series will conclude in 2022-23 in Chapel Hill. All dates still to be determined.
“We have been very fortunate to have quality programs come play us in Charleston over the years,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “I want to thank our Athletics Director Matt Roberts (a 1997 UNC graduate), who made this deal happen.”
Charleston and UNC last played each other in a 2-for-1 series in 2008-09 (L, 70-108 in Chapel Hill), 2009-10 (W, 82-79 at TD Arena) and 2010-11 (L, 69-74 in Chapel Hill).
The Tar Heels lead 4-3 in the all-time series between the two schools. Two of CofC’s biggest victories in program history have come against North Carolina – a 66-64 upset of then No. 3-ranked UNC in 1998 at the Food Lion MVP Classic in Charlotte, N.C., and an 82-79 home victory over then No. 9-ranked UNC in 2010 at TD Arena.
“They play a really fast pace of basketball,” said Grant, a former Clemson assistant coach (2010-14) familiar with the ACC. “There will be a sea of blue when we play there next season in Chapel Hill. We love recruiting the state of North Carolina. It’s a positive for us to let the prospects know in the state of North Carolina that we have that type of quality opponent on our schedule.”