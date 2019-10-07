Charleston named as a top city in the world by Conde Nast Traveler

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congratulations Charleston, you're the best and people all over the world know it!
That’s according to the 2019 results of the Readers’ Choice Awards at Conde Nast Traveler where readers voted Charleston the number 1 “Best Small City."
The holy city is no stranger to this award as it’s won this distinction for nine years straight.
“Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight,” said writers at Conde Nast."When you consider everything it has to offer—history, culture, food, charm—it’s no wonder the so-called Holy City has topped our list of the best small cities in the U.S. for nine years running."
Here’s the full list of best small cities:
- Charleston, SC
- Santa Fe, NM
- Alexandria, VA
- Savannah, GA
- Key West, FL
- Aspen, CO
- Monterey, CA
- Chattanooga, TN
- Greenville, SC
- Santa Barbara, CA
According to Conde Nast, a record 600,000 registered voters weighed in on the Readers’ Choice Awards
You can find all the winners here.
