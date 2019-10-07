Committee created to review selection procedures for USC president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A committee has been formed at the request of state senator Darrell Jackson and others to review the procedures of the USC Board of Trustees when it comes to naming a president of the University.
The formation of the committee comes after the controversial appointment of new president Robert Calsen in a vote by the board back in July.
The decision to vote divided the campus, coming three months after trustees didn’t vote on any finalists and agreed to restart the search. Professors said Caslen wasn’t qualified because he didn’t have a doctoral degree. Students say he didn’t know enough about the school. Two of the university’s biggest donors said the search was too political.
Students protested outside the board meeting when Calsen was chosen, chanting “shame.” Meanwhile Gov. Henry McMaster supported the decision.
One of the voices urging a delay in the vote came from billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore.
Moore sent a note to Board of Trustees Chairman John von Lehe that voting instead of restarting the search would do “irremediable damage” to the university. Moore’s note reminded von Lehe she is the university’s biggest donor. She gave $45 million in 2004 for the business school named after her.
The following senators will serve on the committee:
Sen. Greg Gregory- Chairman
Sen. Darrell Jackson- Vice Chairman
Sen. Katrina Shealy
Sen. Tom Young
Sen. Dick Harpootlian
