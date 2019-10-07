2 hospitalized after car crashes into home in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One lane of Savannah Highway is expected to be closed for much of the afternoon Monday as crews work to secure a home damaged when a car crashed into it.
Dispatchers say the incident was reported at approximately 12:37 p.m. in the area of Campbell Drive near Savannah Highway. That is near John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said EMS took the driver and passenger of the vehicle to an area hospital.
One northbound lane of Savannah Highway will be closed for a few hours while the Charleston Fire Department shores up the home to remove the car, he said.
A structure fire was initially reported in the same area, but Charleston Chief Fire Marshall Mike Julazadeh said arriving crews did not find any sign of fire.
Campbell Road was also blocked off after the crash, according to witnesses.
