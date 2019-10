Hilton Head Island, we've done it again! For the 3rd consecutive year, @CNTraveler readers voted Hilton Head Island the No. 1 Island in the U.S.! Congrats to @PalmettoDunesSC, @MontagePB, The Inn & Club at Harbour Town -@SeaPinesResort, @WestinHHI and @fly_SAV for being named! pic.twitter.com/TfH5XWr62B