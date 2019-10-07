Monday marks deadline for SNAP recipients in areas affected by Dorian to request replacement funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marks the final day for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program living in eligible counties and zip codes impacted by Hurricane Dorian to request their replacement benefits.
The benefit replacement is being made available under a federal waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service, DSS spokesperson Marilyn Matheus said.
SNAP recipients residing in the following counties/zip codes at the time of Hurricane Dorian will automatically receive a replacement of part of their benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages:
- Beaufort County: 29907, 29920, 29926, 29935, 29940
- Colleton County: 29435, 29438, 29446, 29452, 29474
- Dillon County: 29563
- Georgetown County: 29440, 29510
- Horry County: 29568
- Orangeburg County: 29048, 29133, 29432
- Williamsburg County: 29056, 29510
- Berkeley County: all zip codes
- Charleston County: all zip codes
- Dorchester County: all zip codes
The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date. The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards, Matheus said.
SNAP recipients residing in areas of Beaufort, Colleton, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties that are not within the zip codes listed above, can still apply for a replacement of their August or September SNAP benefits.
If you live in an area affected by power outages or flooding from Hurricane Dorian and you suffered a disaster loss, go to your local DSS office and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a replacement.
Anyone who receives SNAP benefits and lives in the zip codes listed above but who did not receive their replacement benefits as expected should call 1-800-616-1309 to check the status of their account, Matheus said. To receive the replacement benefits, you must already have qualified for SNAP and must have already been receiving benefits.
