Police investigate threat made toward middle school in DD2

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police investigated a threat made toward a middle school in Dorchester District Two last week.
An officer stated he received information that two students were going to shoot others at the Gregg Middle School on 500 Greenwave Boulevard last Friday at 10 a.m.
Officers immediately went to the apartment of a seventh-grade girl accused of making the threats. She told investigators that it was someone else, but believed that person was joking. Police also met with her father who said she doesn’t have access to weapons, according to the report.
Investigators then met with a second unidentified student who admitted to making the statements about shooting the school, but said they were only joking. The investigator then determined there was no immediate threat.
According to the incident report, both the girl and the unidentified student would not be allowed to return to the school without first contacting the school administration or the DD2 director of security.
“All of the parents contacted about this investigation were cooperative and are eager to meet with Dorchester School District 2 administration,” the officer wrote in the report.
