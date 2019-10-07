Police: Summerville nutrition store clerk robbed at gunpoint

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man robbed a Summerville nutrition store clerk at gunpoint on Saturday night, making off with more than $700 and one container of performance protein valued at $34.99, according to an incident report.
Officers arrived on scene in the 1300 block of North Main Street just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday after the store clerk called 911.
The clerk on scene told officers a man asked her, “What makes you gain weight?” and she showed him several different protein powders. After the man chose one, she went to check him out at the register. She then realized he was holding a handgun, according to the report.
The report stated the clerk emptied the register for the man before running out the back of the business.
Officers briefly used a K9 officer to try and track a scent behind the business, but couldn’t locate a suspect.
The business manager told officers there weren’t any surveillance cameras inside.
